Amber Alert issued for two Milwaukee children

An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday evening for a missing 1-year-old and 2-year-old from Milwaukee.

Safari Harbour and Winter Harbour were last seen on N 13th Street in Milwaukee. The suspect is Darrell Harbour, 36, who is believed to be armed.

According to law enforcement, Harbour injured the children's mother and fled in the victim's car. The vehicle is believed to be a maroon 2007 Chevy Impala with license plate number AHA-8816.

If you have any information about the children, suspect or call please call 414-935-7401.

Safari Harbour (1)

Winter Harbour (2)

Darrell Harbour (36)

