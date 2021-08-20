AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Terrence J. Trammell was last seen near N. 59th Street and W. Center Street at 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say his mother saw a silver possible Kia or Impala sedan pull up in front of her residence as Terrence was taking out the trash. Four unknown males got out of the vehicle, forced Terrence into it against his will, and drove north bound on N. 59th Street.

Terrence is 5'3", weighs 120 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a Nike shirt with the words "Run it Up" or "Run it Gang" in red letters, all black BB Simon pants with rhinestones, add white Nike Foamposite shoes with blue lines on them.

Anyone with any information should call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or 911.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip