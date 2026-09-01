Amazon's groundbreaking event on new Sheboygan distribution center to bring more than 200 jobs

SHEBOYGAN — Amazon held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its new distribution center at the Southpointe Enterprise Campus in Sheboygan, currently under construction.

Jason Vangalis, the Economic Development Policy Manager for Amazon, says "Project Malibu" will bring 200,000 square feet facility to Sheboygan, which can process up to 100,000 packages every day.

The facility would bring more than 200 new full-time jobs to the area, and people in the Sheboygan area would expect to get packages delivered faster than now.

The company says the center is expected to open by the end of 2027.

Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson says investment from big companies like Amazon will help attract more businesses to the Southpointe Business Park.

During the ceremony, Amazon donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sheboygan County.

Christina Singh, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sheboygan County, says the money covers one month of operating costs for before- and after-school programs across the county.

John Kim/TMJ4

While Singh is grateful for their contribution, she says helping and making a difference with kids needs continuous and sustained support.

"We do hope this becomes a partnership, where Amazon not only helps kids through monetary donations, but through donations of program supplies, volunteering, and even thought leadership," said Singh.