Amazon to build $13 million delivery center in Pewaukee: Report

Amazon plans to open another distribution center in Pewaukee in Waukesha County, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Citing an April 9 email sent to city officials by an Amazon manager of economic development policy, Kyle DeGuilio, the BizJournal reports that the $13 million project will create more than 136 jobs.

The center will be built in a currently empty 165,000-square-foot Roundy Circle building. Amazon wants to lease the building from Zilber Property Group of Milwaukee, per applications filed with the City of Pewaukee, according to the BizJournal.

Amazon already has operations in Sussex in Waukesha County and is working on opening another center in Wauwatosa.

Amazon hopes the new Pewaukee center would be host to 1,065 daily trips from drivers, who would be using personal vehicles to deliver packages across southeastern Wisconsin.

