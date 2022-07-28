WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The family of Alvin Cole has filed a federal civil lawsuit against former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

Mensah shot and killed Cole outside of Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2, 2020. Police said the 17-year-old had fired at officers first before being shot, but Cole's family disputes that Cole shot the gun.

There is no body-camera video of the shooting because Wauwatosa’s officers did not have them at the time. The city did release squad car dashcam video, but Cole’s family says the video does not shed light on what really happened.

In October of 2020, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office announced Mensah would not be charged in the fatal shooting of Cole, who was the third person Mensah shot and killed in a five-year span while on duty.

Mensah shot and killed Antonio Gonzales in 2015 and Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016. Both of those shootings involved people of color, and were ruled justified.

The federal lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, claims Mensah and the Wauwatosa Police Department showed "callousness towards killing and racially discriminatory policing towards Black people."

The lawsuit goes through the incident involving Mensah and Cole, step by step, alleging that Mensah failed to follow several procedures. It states that Mensah "was not fit to be a police officer for Wauwatosa," and says "the Wauwatosa Police Department never instituted any policy, training, or any of action to confront the deep-seated racism pervasive throughout its ranks."

With the lawsuit, the family is seeking compensatory damages from Mensah, Chief Barry Weber, and the city of Wauwatosa.

The lawsuit accuses Mensah, Weber, and the city of excessive force, indemnification against Wauwatosa, loss of society and companionship, and denial of equal protection.

It says Weber and Wauwatosa failed to train and supervise and showed deliberate indifference.

Mensah now works for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip