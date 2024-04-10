Alpha Phi Alpha holds 92nd Midwestern Regional Convention in Milwaukee

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is hosting its 92nd Midwestern Regional Conference in Milwaukee this weekend.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams talked to some members about how they're kicking things off — including an event at Kluge Elementary. Fraternity members took the chance to read to children and donated a bench as part of their Read to Succeed initiative.

Alpha Phi Alpha is the oldest intercollegiate historically African American fraternity.

You can watch Andrea's full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip