Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alonso's tiebreaking double sends Mets past Brewers 4-2

items.[0].image.alt
Frank Franklin II/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff delivers a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Brewers Mets Baseball
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 23:53:38-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in a matchup of National League division leaders.

Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 18th save, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor.

Michael Conforto added an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who managed only one hit through six innings against an efficient Woodruff.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW