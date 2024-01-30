Alleged 'Dating App Predator' Timothy Olson to appear in court Tuesday

The alleged "Dating App Predator" Timothy Olson, 52, will appear in court today for a status hearing.

He's accused of luring women on dating apps and stealing their money, and has chosen to represent himself during his trial process.

Olson faces a felony kidnapping charge, among other charges, in Milwaukee County Court. Prosecutors say he abducted a 79-year-old woman at the Casa Di Giorgio restaurant, forced her to drive around, and stole money from her.

He is also facing charges in Racine County, where he is accused of using a dating app to drug and then steal from women in bars. One of those women later died. He also became a person of interest in South Milwaukee after the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, who collapsed just minutes after being seen with him at a bar.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip