All southbound lanes on I-94 near Drexel Ave are closed due to reports of gunfire

OAK CREEK — UPDATE: All scene has been cleared and all lanes are open. There has been no official update with more information.

All lanes are blocked on I-94 south at Drexel Avenue after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating reports of gun fire related to a road rage incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the highway could be closed for up to two hours.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information is learned.

ALERT: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will initiate a full closure of all I-94 southbound lanes at Drexel Ave momentarily to investigate a citizen report that his vehicle was fired at by another driver, following a road rage incident shortly before 6 am.



Updates to come. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 20, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip