All southbound lanes on I-94 near Drexel Ave are closed due to reports of gunfire

Posted at 7:05 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 08:40:23-04

OAK CREEK — UPDATE: All scene has been cleared and all lanes are open. There has been no official update with more information.

All lanes are blocked on I-94 south at Drexel Avenue after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating reports of gun fire related to a road rage incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the highway could be closed for up to two hours.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information is learned.

