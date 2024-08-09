MILWAUKEE, Wis — All of D'Vontaye Mitchell's accused killers have turned themselves in. Todd Erickson, Brandon Turner, Devin Johnson-Carson, and Herbert Williamson, all former Hyatt Regency employees, all charged with felony murder.

Mitchell died outside the Hyatt on June 30th after those four men pinned him to the ground, for what investigators said, was eight to nine minutes.

Friday morning, Williamson was the last of the four suspects to turn himself into jail. Hours later, his co-defendant, Johnson-Carson, made his first appearance in court.

The state requested a $5,000 cash bail for Johnson-Carson. That's a massive difference from the $50,000 set for Erickson and the $30,000 for Turner.

"There's different varying levels of criminal culpability in all cases, depending on one's individual actions and depending on their actions since the incident that gave rise to this case occurred," Assistant District Attorney, Daniel Flaherty, said. "For that reason, I think it postures each of these co-defendants quite differently from each other."

Watch: All of the suspects accused of killing D'Vontaye Mitchell are in custody

Four former hotel employees charged in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell in custody

The commissioner agreed to the $5,000.

In surveillance video, you can see Johnson-Carson getting involved with Mitchell. You then see cell phone video of him holding Mitchell's legs and feet, moments before Mitchell's death.

After Mitchell died, attorneys said Johnson-Carson signed an affidavit stating that after the employees got Mitchell on the ground he "no longer posed a danger of any kind and was not resistive."

Johnson-Carson also told attorneys he was "commanded by the on-duty security manager to hold his legs and apply pressure." That on-duty security manager was Erickson.

Johnson-Carson also claimed that Mitchell "displayed clear signs of extreme distress, including gags, distressed breathing, and repeated pleas for help."

TMJ4 News was in court for several hours Friday expecting Williamson to make his initial appearance, but that didn't happen.

Erickson, Turner and Johnson-Carson have their preliminary hearings on August 19th. TMJ4 will be there.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error