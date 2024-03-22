All northbound lanes reopened on I-43 near Mequon Road in Ozaukee County

All northbound lanes are now re-opened on I-43 near Mequon Road in Ozaukee County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation had closed them due to a crash there. It's being handled by the Wisconsin State Patrol of Waukesha. The closure is expected to last about two hours.

TMJ4 has been reporting all morning about poor road conditions due to overnight storms. Heavy, wet snow has lead to slippery roadways. Please leave extra time to get to your destination safely.

