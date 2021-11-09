All lanes reopened following semi fire on I-43 westbound near Forest Home

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closed westbound lanes on I-43 at Forest Home Ave. after a semi caught on fire Monday night.
Officials say initially a tire caught fire before the entire vehicle became engulfed around 5:30 p.m.
Westbound traffic was diverted to 84th Street.
All affected lanes reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m.
