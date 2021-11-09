Watch
All lanes reopened following semi fire on I-43 westbound near Forest Home

511 Wisconsin
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Officials closed westbound I-43 at Forest Home Ave. due to a burning semi-tractor-trailer.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:43 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 22:43:53-05

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closed westbound lanes on I-43 at Forest Home Ave. after a semi caught on fire Monday night.

Officials say initially a tire caught fire before the entire vehicle became engulfed around 5:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic was diverted to 84th Street.

All affected lanes reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

