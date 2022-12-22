Lanes reopen after crash on I-43 NB at Pioneer Road in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Lanes have now reopened after closing due to a weather-related crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County.

All lanes were blocked on I-43 northbound at Pioneer Road near Mequon Wednesday evening.

Roads are beginning to get slippery ahead of Thursday's Winter Storm Warning, which will go into effect at 9 a.m. for Southeast Wisconsin.

Before hitting the road, be sure to check travel conditions on the 511 Wisconsin website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

