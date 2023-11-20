All eastbound lanes on I-94 near Moorland Road closed due to shots fired incident

Update: The eastbound lanes on I-94 have been reopened as of 10 a.m., according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. Officials did not release any more information regarding what happen or who was involved in the shots fired incident.

All eastbound lanes on I-94 by Moorland Road in Brookfield are shut down due to a shots fired investigation, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said.

Officials said the closure will likely last "a few hours".

This is a developing situation. We will update this article as we learn more.

