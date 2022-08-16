Alice's Garden Urban Farms invests in the community and healthy lifestyles

MILWAUKEE — Community gardens can help increase food security, improve public health and even reduce crime rates.

Alice's Garden Urban Farms has been making a difference in this Milwaukee neighborhood near 21st and Garfield since 1972.

Venice Williams is the Executive Director of Alice's Garden.

"This is year 50 for this piece of land. It really is about inviting people to slow down, to reconnect again with their bodies through healthy nourishment, to reconnect with people that you would never meet if you weren't coming into this space to grow food," said Williams.

There are 100 (16x16) plots at Alice's garden and those plots are rented to members of the community, community families, and organizations for just $30 a year.

"When you grow, you realize the abundance of what a 16x16 plot can produce...what we can preserve and what we can share with our neighbors and what we can learn from one another," said Williams.

Meeting and learning from neighbors is definitely a plus, but there are also concerns about inflation and overall health.

"So the money that we're spending and wasting on what we consider to be convenient, we can really invest, number one in farmers, so we're investing in the people who have taken the time to cultivate that, but more importantly we're investing in our own health," said Williams.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, fruits and vegetables costing $20 in the year 1935 would cost $602.56 in 2022 for an equivalent purchase. Eugene Bivens lives in a nearby apartment and has been growing his own food at Alice's Garden for about seven years.

"What made me start gardening was high blood pressure. I had high blood pressure and when I went to the store to buy a lot of fruits and vegetables they were very expensive, so I was figuring at that time, I can grow my own, so that's actually what got me gardening," said Bivens.

He says he lost over 30 pounds and his blood pressure has dropped dramatically. Eugene is also happy to share his produce with his family and friends free of charge.

"I grow everything that I possibly can. I have beautiful cabbages as you can see, I have Swiss chard, brussels sprouts, and collard greens which is one of my favorites," said Bivens.

Visiting Alice's Garden is a great reminder that when you're growing your own food, you are in control of every step of the growing process from seed selection, soil, and pest management, all the way to harvesting and composting.

"So when people talk about cancers, when people talk about these deeply rooted health issues, we have to address that in mass production that there are so many genetically modified organisms and chemicals that are not just going into the produce itself but into the soil," said Williams.

On any given day, you'll find volunteers and plenty of activities at Alice's Garden, but most of all, you'll find a love for nature, community, and gardening!

"Take a bite, there's nothing like a tomato from...yes, that's incredible. It is good."

