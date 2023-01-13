Alice Cooper to perform at Miller High Life Theatre this May

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Alice Cooper will be taking the stage at the Miller High Life Theatre this May, the Pabst Theater Group announced Friday.

The performance is scheduled for May 3 at 8 p.m., with doors opening an hour before.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. on the Pabst Theater Group website.

Cooper has had a connection to Milwaukee since the 90s when he was featured in the movie Wayne's World. In the movie, he mentions Milwaukee and called it 'the good land.'

Cooper has been on the road 6 months out of the year for as long as many can remember, and insists he will still continue touring and recording albums.

