Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alice Cooper to perform at Miller High Life Theatre this May

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20
Wisconsin State Fair brings Alice Cooper for 'A Paranormal Evening'
Copyright Getty Images
Rick Diamond
Wisconsin State Fair brings Alice Cooper for 'A Paranormal Evening'
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 10:12:14-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Alice Cooper will be taking the stage at the Miller High Life Theatre this May, the Pabst Theater Group announced Friday.

The performance is scheduled for May 3 at 8 p.m., with doors opening an hour before.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. on the Pabst Theater Group website.

Cooper has had a connection to Milwaukee since the 90s when he was featured in the movie Wayne's World. In the movie, he mentions Milwaukee and called it 'the good land.'

Cooper has been on the road 6 months out of the year for as long as many can remember, and insists he will still continue touring and recording albums.

Tickets for the show can be found here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower