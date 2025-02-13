Alert for missing Beaver Dam teen expanded to include Missouri

An Amber Alert for a missing, pregnant 16-year-old from Beaver Dam has been expanded to include Missouri.

Authorities say Sophia Franklin is three months pregnant and traveling with 40-year-old Gary Day, the father of her unborn child.

They are believed to be driving a black Buick LaCrosse with either Arkansas or Pennsylvania license plates.

Franklin was last seen ten days ago in Beaver Dam on Feb. 2.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says the two may be traveling through Missouri on their way to Arkansas.

Franklin's family released new photos of the teen this week, as well as a message saying they want her home safely.

You can read their full statement below:

"Sophie has been gone for a week. We don’t know what to do other than wait and pray. It’s a torment. Her absence is felt every moment. There is so much on the horizon for you, Sophie. Hard things, yes, but GOOD things too. And your family is here for all of it. We aren’t going anywhere- we just need you to come back. Your value isn’t found in how much money you make, how hard you work, or even the affirmation of others. Sophie, you are a soul made by God and fully known by God and entirely loved by God. You are a gift to us. For all our family and friends: THANK YOU. Please don’t stop sharing. Sophie needs to be home. Please let law enforcement know if you think of anything that might be significant in getting her back." -Family of Sophia Franklin

Amber Alerts have already been issued in Wisconsin and Arkansas, where Day is from. If you spot them, call 9-1-1.

