Family shares new photos of Beaver Dam teen at center of AMBER Alert

More than a week after an AMBER Alert was issued for a Dodge County teenager, the family of 16-year-old Sophia Franklin is sharing new photos with TMJ4 News, along with a message.

In the message, the family says they simply want Sophia home safely, and justice served.

Sophia was last seen on February 2nd in Beaver Dam. She is three months pregnant, and believed to be with 40-year-old Gary Day, who is the father of her unborn child.

They may be traveling in a black Buick LaCrosse. The AMBER Alert is also active in Day's home state of Arkansas.

See the full statement from the Franklin family below:

"Sophie has been gone for a week. We don’t know what to do other than wait and pray. It’s a torment. Her absence is felt every moment.

There is so much on the horizon for you, Sophie. Hard things, yes, but GOOD things too. And your family is here for all of it. We aren’t going anywhere- we just need you to come back.

Your value isn’t found in how much money you make, how hard you work, or even the affirmation of others. Sophie, you are a soul made by God and fully known by God and entirely loved by God. You are a gift to us.

For all our family and friends: THANK YOU. Please don’t stop sharing. Sophie needs to be home. Please let law enforcement know if you think of anything that might be significant in getting her back."

