AMBER ALERT: Police searching for pregnant 16-year-old from Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An Amber Alert has been issued for pregnant 16-year-old Sophia Franklin from Beaver Dam.

Sophia was last seen at her residence at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. She is believed to be with Gary Day, who was last seen at her residence at 7:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Marchant, Melissa A. Sophia Franklin

Gary is known to be the father of Sophia's unborn child, according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.

Sophia is three months pregnant. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 186 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Gary is 40 years old and is about 5 feet 7 inches. He weighs about 165 pounds, and has green eyes and blonde hair.

Beaver Dam Police Department Gary Day

They may be traveling south in a 2014 black Buick LaCrosse with the plate number "BBR 20L"

Marchant, Melissa A.

Anyone with information on Sophia's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.

