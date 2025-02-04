Watch Now
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for pregnant 16-year-old from Beaver Dam

Sophia was last seen at her residence at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. She is believed to be with Gary Day, who was last seen at her residence at 7:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An Amber Alert has been issued for pregnant 16-year-old Sophia Franklin from Beaver Dam.

Sophia was last seen at her residence at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. She is believed to be with Gary Day, who was last seen at her residence at 7:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Gary is known to be the father of Sophia's unborn child, according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.

Sophia is three months pregnant. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 186 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Gary is 40 years old and is about 5 feet 7 inches. He weighs about 165 pounds, and has green eyes and blonde hair.

They may be traveling south in a 2014 black Buick LaCrosse with the plate number "BBR 20L"

Anyone with information on Sophia's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.

