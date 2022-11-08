Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman's home hit by a stray bullet

There have been no reports of injuries so far.
Bob Bauman
TMJ4
Ald. Bob Bauman
Bob Bauman
Posted at 10:11 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 11:11:49-05

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday Nov. 6, multiple shots were fired from a moving car and one bullet entered Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman's house, according to a City of Milwaukee press release. There have been no reports of injuries so far.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the corner of West Kilbourn and North 29th Streets.

No information was provided about the reason for the shooting or if there were any suspects.

Alderman Bauman represents Milwaukee's 4th district and was first elected in April 2004.

Anyone with any information on this or any other case is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

decision2022.png

Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's fall midterms