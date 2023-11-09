Alanis Morissette playing American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 28

MILWAUKEE — Alanis Morissette is scheduled to play a concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 28, 2024.

According to organizers, the show will feature special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade.

"The Triple Moon Tour" kicks off on June 9 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ.

Full announcement below:

(Milwaukee, WI - November 9, 2023) – Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced 31 North America shows for The Triple Moon Tour, including July 28 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI. Following her 2021-2022 record breaking global tour celebrating 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, this new tour will feature special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade. Morissette appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show today to share the news of her upcoming touring run.



“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”



Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on June 9 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ making stops across North America in Texas, Florida, New York Ontario, Ohio, New Jersey and more before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA at the legendary Kia Forum on August 10.



To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, Morissette released a new Christmas single on November 3rd. The track “Last Christmas” is a part of an EP featuring previously released Alanis holiday covers of John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”, William Chatterton Dix’s “What child is this?”, and Katherine Kennicott Davis’ “Little Drummer Boy”. All four covers are available on a limited edition red and green 10’ vinyl as well as all streaming platforms.



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, November 14. Additionally, fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, November 15 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at alanis.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] and Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com], as well as in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.



U.S. PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Triple Moon Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com].



VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit alanis.com.



THE TRIPLE MOON TOUR DATES:



Featuring special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and support from Morgan Wade



Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre



Wed Jun 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center



Fri Jun 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion



Sun Jun 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman



Wed Jun 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*



Thu Jun 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*



Sat Jun 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater



Sun Jun 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena



Wed Jun 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion



Thu Jun 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek



Sat Jun 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion



Tue Jul 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion



Wed Jul 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center



Fri Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts



Sat Jul 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre



Tue Jul 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center



Wed Jul 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater



Tue Jul 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage



Tue Jul 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre



Wed Jul 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center



Tue Jul 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Wed Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center



Sat Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center



Sun Jul 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater



Wed Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena



Thu Aug 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre



Sat Aug 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre



Sun Aug 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center



Wed Aug 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre



Thu Aug 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena



Fri Aug 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum







