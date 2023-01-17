Watch Now
Alabama to perform at Wisconsin State Fair this summer

The legendary country band will kick off the 11 nights of main stage entertainment
TMJ4
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 09:30:12-05

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Legendary country band Alabama is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this summer!

Alabama is scheduled to kick off 11 nights of main stage entertainment for this year's fair on Aug. 3. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fans who attend the show will have a chance to hear some of the classics like Song of the South, Mountain Music, and I'm in a Hurry.

Tickets for the State Fair performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved, with tickets ranging from $65-$75.

Tickets can be bought online here beginning the 27th.

