Air Wisconsin announces potenial layoffs after ceasing operations with American Airlines

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Air Wisconsin Airlines has notified its employees and state officials that it may lay off up to 513 employees across its Wisconsin operations as part of a company-wide workforce reduction.



Air Wisconsin Airlines has warned state officials of potential layoffs affecting up to 513 employees in Wisconsin

The job cuts follow the airline’s decision to end its agreement with American Airlines

Positions impacted include pilots, flight attendants, maintenance staff, and administrative employees

The airline expects temporary layoffs for union workers but permanent reductions for management staff

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The potential cuts come after the airline announced a strategic shift in its operations following the termination of its capacity purchase agreement with American Airlines, effective April 3, 2025.

In a letter sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Air Wisconsin stated that while it is actively pursuing alternative flying opportunities, some level of workforce reduction is likely. The company anticipates layoffs could begin as early as March 31, 2025, or within the following two weeks, impacting employees at both General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and Appleton International Airport.

According to the notice, the airline expects the reductions to be temporary for unionized employees and permanent for management and salaried staff. The company noted that the duration of these reductions remains uncertain and will depend on future flying opportunities.

The workforce reduction could affect 294 union-represented employees and 219 management and salaried employees. Impacted positions include pilots, flight attendants, maintenance staff, dispatchers, and administrative personnel. The airline has informed affected employees and assured them that they will receive all earned wages and agreed-upon benefits at the time of separation.

Air Wisconsin’s union-represented employees include members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA), the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), and the Transportation Workers Union of America (TWU). The airline cited “bumping rights” within collective bargaining agreements, making it difficult to determine which represented employees will ultimately be affected.

The airline has not yet disclosed the full extent of the workforce reductions but expects to announce further details in the coming weeks.

For more information, affected employees can contact Air Wisconsin Vice President of Human Resources Tina Vos at (920) 749-4244.

Stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow developments in this story.