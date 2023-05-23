Air quality continues to diminish in Wisconsin amid wildfires

MILWAUKEE — The air quality is expected to reach the Wisconsin DNR's 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' level, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to waft over us.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Tuesday, the air quality index is expected to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups level. People with lung disease like asthma, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors including outdoor workers should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

An air quality advisory for Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups ozone levels is in effect from 5/23/2023 12:00 to 5/23/2023 23:00 for these counties: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee.

The DNR both monitors the state's air quality and implements regulations to improve and protect it, according to their website.

Skies will be sunny, but wildfire smoke will make it a little hazy at times, according to TMJ4 meteorologists.

