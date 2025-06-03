Air Quality Advisory issued for entire State of Wisconsin beginning Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the entire State of Wisconsin, beginning Tuesday at noon and ending Wednesday at noon.

Unhealthy AQI (red category) is expected, with periods of Very Unhealthy AQI (purple category) possible, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Dense surface smoke from Canadian wildfires is currently present in northwest Wisconsin behind a cold front, the DNR says. As that cold front moves across the state, it will bring the smoke with it.

Here are some approximate smoke arrival times, courtesy of the DNR:



From La Crosse to Rhinelander around noon Tuesday.

From Platteville to Iron Mountain, MI around 6 PM Tuesday.

From Janesville to Sheboygan around midnight Tuesday night.

Reaching Kenosha around 6 AM Wednesday morning.

The smoke is expected to begin to clear around midnight Tuesday night. The DNR says it will re-assess the situation Wednesday morning and adjust the advisory at that time.

The DNR is providing guidance on how to handle the poor air quality for people in specific groups. Here's that information:



Sensitive groups: Consider rescheduling or moving all activities inside. Go inside if you have symptoms.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

Everyone else: Keep outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Go inside if you have symptoms.

Learn more about AQI at AirNow.gov and in the chart below:

