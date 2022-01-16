Watch
Ahead of schedule: All lanes of Zoo Interchange now open

Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 08:36:30-05

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin DOT of the southwest region announced Saturday night that all lanes of the Zoo Interchange have reopened, ahead of schedule.

All northbound lanes on I-41 north of Watertown Plank Road and all southbound lanes south of Burleigh Street were expected to be closed for 54 hours, until 5 a.m. on Monday. However, Sunday night Wisconsin DOT announced all lanes had reopened.

Crews had been removing the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over I-41/US 45. According to Wisconsin DOT, the early opening is thanks to "great coordination between the work crews and railroad staff."

The northbound lanes reopened around 9 p.m. Saturday. The southbound lanes reopened less than two hours later.

