Ahead of schedule: All lanes of Zoo Interchange now open

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin DOT of the southwest region announced Saturday night that all lanes of the Zoo Interchange have reopened, ahead of schedule.

All northbound lanes on I-41 north of Watertown Plank Road and all southbound lanes south of Burleigh Street were expected to be closed for 54 hours, until 5 a.m. on Monday. However, Sunday night Wisconsin DOT announced all lanes had reopened.

Crews had been removing the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over I-41/US 45. According to Wisconsin DOT, the early opening is thanks to "great coordination between the work crews and railroad staff."

The northbound lanes reopened around 9 p.m. Saturday. The southbound lanes reopened less than two hours later.

Great News! Work crews have completed what was needed allowing us to reopen early! Northbound lanes on I-41 north of Watertown Plank Rd are expected to reopen by 9 pm tonight. Southbound lanes will remain closed for the time being. #waytogo pic.twitter.com/jU9KlAYOsM — WisDOT Southeast Region (@WisDOTsoutheast) January 15, 2022

More good news from the Zoo IC team! Looks like we are close to opening up the southbound lanes on I-41 south from Burleigh. This will put a wrap on the work to remove the old UPRR bridge over I-41. Great coordination between the work crews and the railroad staff!👍 — WisDOT Southeast Region (@WisDOTsoutheast) January 16, 2022

