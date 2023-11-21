Ahead of holidays, Milwaukee Fire Dept. urges cautions following girl's death

MILWAUKEE — Following the death of a little girl just ahead of the holidays, the Milwaukee Fire Department is calling for everyone to take extra steps to avoid another tragedy.

"This is a horrible loss for this family coming into the holiday season," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

At a press conference Tuesday, Lipski spoke about four recent fires within a week, including three in one day.

A fire on Milwaukee's northside on Sunday, near 76th and Brown Deer, led to the death of nine-year-old Aria Jacque, according to officials.

According to the girl's family, her grandmother was also in the home and is now in critical condition in a hospital.

Lipski said his firefighters faced intense heat and packed conditions in the home as they worked to find and rescue the two people trapped inside.

"At this fire, a smoke detector was located within the apartment but was found non-operational and heard not to be alarming during the fire attack and operations," said Lipski.

Lipski also said there were no sprinklers in the building. He added the fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

"Again, sadly a nine-year-old has perished as a result of one of these fires. Here's the message: Get a smoke alarm. Get a smoke alarm. Get a smoke alarm," said Lipski.

Alderwoman Laressa Taylor, also speaking at the press conference, shared a similar message and one for better accountability among property owners.

"Keeping making sure that housing is acceptable and people are not susceptible to fires easily starting in their homes," said Taylor.

Lipski said this year, 13 people have died in Milwaukee house fires. Aria Jacque, according to the chief, would be the second under 18 to lose their life.

