Agreement struck to avoid strike by unionized nurses at UW Health

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health says an agreement has been struck to avoid a strike by hundreds of nurses over bargaining rights.

The network said Monday that an agreement was made between UW Health, Gov. Tony Evers and the union, SEIU. Officials said they will hold a press conference about the deal at noon on Monday. TMJ4 News will stream the conference live here.

SEIU previously said it will issue the legally required 10-day notice of its intent to strike, setting the clock ticking for a possible strike Sept. 13 to Sept. 16.

The notice follows a vote taken by hundreds of nurses last month in which 99% approved moving forward with the strike, according to the union.

The health care system, formally called the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic Authority, includes several clinics in the greater Madison area, as well as UW Health hospital, Madison East Hospital and the American Family Children’s Hospital. It employs 3,400 nurses, with the union estimated to include 2,600 nurses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to burnout and concerns among nurses over increasingly higher patient-to-staff ratios. Nurses across the country, including those in Minnesota, are threatening to strike if working conditions do not improve.

The vote for union recognition has been brewing since 2011 when the state Legislature passed Act 10 and UW Health was removed from the state’s Labor Peace Act, which required UW Health to recognize employee unions and collectively bargain with them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This report will be updated following Monday's press conference.

