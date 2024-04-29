Aggressive disease kills millions of trees across Midwest: Proposed WeEnergies rate hike to fund trimming

TMJ4's Lighthouse team is shining a light on your money — specifically your electric bill.

We Energies is seeking approval for a rate hike. The effort is tied, partially, to an aggressive disease killing millions of trees across the Midwest.

Funding to trim those dead and dying trees — and ultimately protect WeEnergies power lines — is baked into the rate increase proposal. It would have customers cover a $240 million gape in 2025 to shore up the difference between the utility's annual revenue and projected expenses.

If the rate hike is approved, a typical residential customer could expect to be paying 15% more, each month, by 2026. That would add another $17-19 to your electric bill.

TMJ4's Andrea Albers has been exploring what's driving the proposed increase. You'll hear from people in neighborhoods where WeEnergies is already clearing trees and hear about who has the final say in the rate hike decision.

