Age is Just a Number: Friendships blossom between kids and seniors in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — What does it take to bring two unlikely groups of people together and turn them into friends? Glitter.

“I’m probably going to use glitter for this one," 8-year-old Logan Tesmer said.

“He’s a color master," Mary Holmes, 71, said.

Logan and Mary and unlikely friends. There is 68 years between them. However, that didn't stop them from working together to decorate a pine cone.

“You spruced it up," Mary said to Logan about his additions to their pinecone.

Tesmer is part of Tiny Sprouts Childcare Center. Mary lives in a retirement community called Harbor Port by Capri Communities. Both the daycare and senior home are in the same Port Washington building. For the past few years, those in daycare have been hanging out with the big kids at Harbor Point creating unlikely friendships and proving age is just a number.

“Because sometimes life can be very mundane, and this puts a little umph into it," Holmes said.

James Groh Members of Tiny Sprouts Childcare center and Capri Communities residents pose for a photo after doing an arts and crafts activity at Habor Campus.

That “umph” is hanging out with the kids at daycare. A few times every month there are activities like arts and crafts, bingo, and more.

“I think it's good for all of us. It's good for them. It's really uplifting for us," Holmes said.

The kids love it too.

“It was really fun. I really like spending time up here with everyone," Tesmer said.

It's easy to see why the kids love it. They can walk around the Harbor Campus building like V.I.P's.

“The Tiny Sprouts like to come up here almost daily, and they do walkthroughs through the hallway and stop and visit all the grandmas and grandpas and just have a good time," Maria Florczak, a sales counselor with Capri Communities, said.

Watch Age is Just a Number: Kids and seniors build lasting friendships in Port Washington

Age is Just a Number: Kids and seniors build lasting friendships in Port Washington

Florczak has been working at the Harbor Campus for 17 years. She has seen how much joy it brings to both the little kids and big kids.

“Not only is it good for the kids, but most definitely the residents. If you could just see how their faces light up and how much enjoyment they get," she said.

While you would likely think an age gap of nearly 70 years would prevent someone from being friends, you'd have to think again. Sometimes it just takes a little splash of glitter to help a relationship sparkle.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error