Advocate Aurora Health pledges net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health announced Thursday its plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, with net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to a news release, Advocate Aurora plans on achieving this goal by using renewable electricity at its 500+ locations. It also will reduce emissions through efforts in purchased goods and services, waste streams, investments, transportation and travel, and more.

“Climate change not only represents one of the greatest public health threats of the 21st century but also disproportionately hurts economically disadvantaged communities,” Advocate Aurora Health President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh said in a statement. “As part of our commitment to advancing equity and helping people live well, we’re working every day to increase sustainability and preserve our natural resources for our communities today and for generations to come.”

The news comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Biden Administration, saying that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

Now, the EPA is limited to plant-by-plant regulation, the high court said. The court’s ruling could complicate the administration’s plans to combat climate change.

The news release from Advocate Aurora says the health care sector is responsible for 8.5% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions

“By establishing ambitious goals through the Health Care Sector Pledge, we’re taking another important step toward progress and positive social and environmental impact,” Chief Spiritual Officer Kathie Bender Schwich said in a statement.

