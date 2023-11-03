Advisory Bike Lanes being installed to promote bicyclist safety, draws mixed reactions

MILWAUKEE — A new approach to making Milwaukee streets more friendly for bicyclists.

Construction began this week on a new traffic pattern called Advisory Bike Lanes. The lanes are being installed on Edgewood Avenue, near UW-Milwaukee's campus between Oakland Avenue and Lake Drive.

Some people in the community are excited, while others wish the street would've been left alone.

"This grid of Edgewood Avenue was probably laid out in the 19th century. It's been fine for probably 150 years," said 70-year-old Randy Ciepluch. He says he cycles about 1,000 miles per summer. He's hesitant about the upgrades being done, which are intended to create a more "bike-friendly" space.

"It's a busy road and to have cars approaching each other in the same lane, I don't think is a good idea," he said.

The street is being re-designed to have two bike lanes on each side, and just one center lane for motorists. When a driver is approaching another vehicle, they can use the bike lanes to pass after yielding to bicyclists.

"Initially, I was a little skeptical because it's the first one in Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff.

Ald. Brostoff represents this neighborhood and says the changes are all part of a plan to create a city where roads are not just for cars, but also for pedestrians and cyclists.

"We have people who are very excited and want more bike and pedestrian safety measures and we have some people who are pretty skeptical but who are willing to give it a try," he said.

One person excited for the change is Montavious Jones, a self-described "everyday cyclist" and a board member of the city's pedestrian and bicycle committee.

"I think the biggest benefit is that we have not seen a bicycle lane or an infrastructure like this in the city so it really goes to show DPW is willing to test new products," said Jones.

A similar plan was paused in San Diego when neighbors there said the new idea only led to confusion. But, the City of Milwaukee said they're working to communicate with neighbors and to try and educate them.

Research done at the University of San Jose showed a 44% reduction in traffic crashes on roads that implemented this design style.

It's in a change in the right direction if you ask Jones.

"I​f it doesn't work, then we reconfigure it but if it does then we can implement this through the rest of the city," he said.

But, if you ask Ciepluch, this could end up being a waste of time and money.

"I'm all for bikes, but if I see a bike in front of me and a car is coming, I just slow down and I go around the bike. It's as simple as that. So, I am not in favor of re-configuring this road at this time," Ciepluch said.

