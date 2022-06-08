Adorable: Little girl freaks out over meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store

WISCONSIN — One little girl had the experience of a lifetime this week when she ran into Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Alyssa Proffitt shared photos on Twitter on Tuesday of her daughter giggling and chatting with Rodgers while sitting in a grocery cart full of groceries.

Proffitt thanked Rodgers for taking the time to speak to her and her daughter, as well as take photos. She said in a tweet that her daughter loves football and recognized Rodgers right away.

"I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter. Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this," Proffitt wrote in the tweet.

As of Wednesday morning, the post already had more than 35K likes and even had a reply from the Packers themselves.

Check out the post here and below.

Debated whether or not to post these but I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter. Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this! @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/1QqIdQsbpv — Alyssa Proffitt (@alyssamacktruck) June 7, 2022

