SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Humane Society of Sheboygan County is looking to find a home for 7-year-old Saddie, a black Labrador.

Saddie arrived at the shelter over a year ago. The humane society says she still has a lot of puppy energy, needs a home with no other dogs, cats or children. Her favorite activity is playing catch.

Apply to adopt Saddie on the humane society's website.

