Admirals offer free tickets for veterans, military on Nov. 6

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals announced they will welcome all veterans and active military personnel with tickets for themselves and immediate family members to their home game on Saturday.

The game is at 6 p.m. against the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena.

The tickets are courtesy of USO Wisconsin and United Steel Workers Local 209.

"This is always a special night for us to have these veterans and active military members enjoy one of our games," said Greenberg. "These men and women and their families have sacrificed so much and this is a very small token of our thanks to them for all they have done."

All veterans and active military personnel will also receive 10 percent off in the Arena Team Store.

To claim your free ticket to the game (limit six), click here.

