Adam Sandler mistakenly accepts 'Sexiest Man Alive' award at People's Choice ceremony

In Today's Talker — some of the biggest names in entertainment gathered for the People's Choice Awards Sunday night.

One moment may have stolen the night — Adam Sandler thought he was receiving the People Magazine Sexiest Man of the Year award and read the speech he'd prepared for that occasion.

In fact he had won the People's Icon Award.

The big winner of the night was the Barbie movie, which picked up six awards, including movie of the year.





