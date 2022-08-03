Adam Pawlak to host additional cooking classes at Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market announced a second series of cooking classes are coming to the market featuring a local chef,

Chef Adam Pawlak will teach eight more classes beginning in September. This comes after he taught six classes from March until May.

Pawlak is the owner of Egg & Flour and a former Hell's Kitchen contestant.

"Teaching cooking classes at the Public Market has introduced me to so many amazing home cooks, aspiring chefs, and people that love food as much as I do,” said Chef Pawlak. “With the new classes, we’ll be reintroducing some old favorites, as well as new methods not covered in the first series!"

During the classes, Pawlak will feature signature dishes from his time on Hell's Kitchen, and teach attendees how to cook some of his most popular menu items from Egg & Flour. According to a news release from the Public Market, other class topics will include a combination of fine dining, holiday-themed recipes and other seasonal creations.

The classes will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Madama Kuony Kitchen on the second level of the public market. Classes will be on the following days:

September 8

September 22

October 12

October 26

November 15

November 22

December 6

December 13

“Adam’s first series sold out in less than 48 hours after we launched them earlier this year,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “It’s obvious that his talents and skillsets are in high demand, and we’re excited to welcome existing and new audiences to another round of classes, which will not disappoint!”

You can reserve your spot for one of the classes online for $50.

