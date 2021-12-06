Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Activist investor pushes Kohl's to sell or split e-commerce

items.[0].image.alt
JOSH REYNOLDS/AP
A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl's before dawn on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Everett, Mass. An activist investor is pushing department store chain Kohl’s to either sell the entire company or spin off its e-commerce division. In a letter posted online on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 Engine Capital said that it wants the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer to consider these alternatives to boost the stock price. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Kohl's-Investors
Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 13:38:51-05

NEW YORK (AP) — An activist investor is pushing department store chain Kohl’s to either sell the entire company or spin off its e-commerce division.

In a letter posted online on Monday, Engine Capital said that it wants the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer to consider these alternatives to boost the stock price.

Engine Capital said that if the company chose spinning off its e-commerce division, a move similar to what Saks did earlier this year, the stand-alone business could be valued at $12.4 billion or more.

That amount dwarfs the company’s current market capitalization. Kohl says the board and management team “continuously examine all opportunities for maximizing shareholder value."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale