Acting Mayor Johnson releases statement on New Year’s Day violence

There were a series of shootings throughout Milwaukee in the early hours of New Year’s Day. with one wounding a 9-year-old and another killing a 40-year-old man, resulting in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2021.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a statement concerning the violence that broke out across the Milwaukee area this morning:

“We have started the New Year with an unacceptable continuation of the gun violence that marred 2021. A nine-year-old was wounded, a forty-year-old was killed, and several others were seriously injured.



“This ongoing turmoil must end. Milwaukee cannot sustain this continued level of violence.



“In the near future, I will finalize Milwaukee’s new public safety and violence reduction plan. It will include prevention, intervention, and accountability for those perpetuating violence.



“There is no higher priority for my administration than reducing violence. We can – and we must – break this cycle and return peace to our neighborhoods that have endured this scourge.”

2021 was a record breaking year for Milwaukee’s homicide rate . The 191st homicide of the year made 2021 one of the most violent years in recent Milwaukee history.

According to 620WTMJ , less than half of those homicides resulted in an arrest.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip