Shootings overnight result in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2022

In the first few hours of 2022, a series of shooting incidents happened across Milwaukee, with one resulting in the city’s first homicide of 2022 and another ending with an injured 9-year-old.

At 1:15 a.m. the MIlwaukee Police Department responded to the 2800 block of North 20th Street, where a 40-year-old man died due to his injuries. The incident resulted from an argument between the victim and suspect. Milwaukee Police are still looking for the unknown suspect.

A 9-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries from a non-fatal shooting at the 6000 block of North Sherman. The suspect has been identified in this case.

Two other non-fatal shootings occurred last night between 12:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. In one instance, a 29-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting at the 4900 block of West Villard Ave.

In the other, a 23-year-old man was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries he received in a shooting at the 5900 block of 62nd Street.

Milwaukee Police are looking for information about both cases.

At around 7:00 a.m. a 33-year-old woman was shot on the 100 block of West Wisconsin Ave. and received non-fatal injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for the shooting. The incident was a result of an argument, according to Milwaukee Police.

Anyone with any information about the unsolved cases is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip