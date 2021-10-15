Acting Chief Norman issues letter to Common Council on proposed MPD cuts

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman issued a statement Thursday to Alderman Michael Murphy regarding proposed police cuts. The letter comes before a special finance & personnel meeting Friday that's set to discuss the reallocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The letter addresses the potential impact on the reduction in sworn strength.

"The funding of 195 officers to replace our anticipated attrition is subject to two aldermanic proposals. Even with the funding of those 195 officers, the Milwaukee Police Department is still projected to reduce its sworn strength by 25 officers after a 180 officer reduction over the previous two years," said Norman.

He said he believes appropriately funding the police department is needed to address public safety.

Acting Chief Norman continued on to note the historic increase in crime in Milwaukee, and said the reduction in staffing will continue to limit the level of resources that the Milwaukee Police Department can provide.

He said he is exploring options for restructuring, in whole or in part, if the 195 officer reduction in sworn strength occurs.

The restructuring would include eliminating Police District #1, eliminating the traffic safety unit, eliminating office of community outreach and education (OCOE), eliminating horse patrol and reducing the presence in Sojourner Family Peace Center, Fusion Center and Specialized Investigations Divisions.

He claims each elimination and reduction comes with a negative consequence, outlined by Norman in the letter.

"Even if I implement every option above, the total amount of officers made available from these reductions is still fewer than the proposed reduction of 195 officers. Accordingly, I anticipate we will experience a continued decrease in clearance rates, particularly for homicides, non-fatal shootings, and auto thefts. We also anticipate increased response times for responding to calls for service, particularly for non-emergency calls," said Norman. "I understand you are facing difficult decisions during the ARPA and budget process. I respectfully request that the funding for the 195 officers is approved for either of those means."

