Mike Schneider has opened his accordion case countless times. But he has never opened it for anything like this: the World Series.

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Accordion player Mike Schneider gets the call of a lifetime to bring polka to the Brewers' World Series

Schneider found out only days ago that he would have the chance to play polka at baseball's biggest stage.

"Tuesday morning," he said, laughing. "I found out just a couple days ago."

Schneider said he is still processing the magnitude of the moment.

"It's hard to put words to it. It's going to be amazing," Schneider said.

For Schneider, the opportunity is about more than music, it's about showcasing his city.

"This is the opportunity for the Brewers and for Milwaukee to put themselves on the map, and polka is a big part of that," Schneider said.

And if this Brewers run ends the way Milwaukee hopes it will, Schneider may have an even bigger gig waiting. If the team goes all the way, TMJ4's Andrea Albers asked whether he was ready to lead the city in a celebration unlike any it has seen.

"Are you ready to lead Milwaukee in the biggest polka party the city has ever seen?" I asked.

"Wow, we're putting the cart before the horse there, but man, I would love nothing more than that," Schneider said, laughing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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