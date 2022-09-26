Abuse allegations surface at Menomonee Falls daycare

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls father is in shock after he says he discovered his child was allegedly abused by his own day care teacher.

He is staying anonymous to protect the identity of his son. He says it happened at Cadence Academy Preschool in Menomonee Falls.

The father sent TMJ4 a criminal complaint that highlights the alleged abuse where the report refers to him as Victim B.

“When you drop your children off a state licensed facility that has professionals that are trained in child-care, you have a certain expectation that things are gonna go okay,” he said.

Victim B said this all began when he noticed his son came home from his preschool with deep scratches along his neck. After asking Cadence Academy staff, he received inconsistent stories from the daycare about what happened.

The Waukesha County criminal complaint given to TMJ4 says that school surveillance video captured the moment his son received those injuries.

Officials say in the video, Madeline J. Ferguson was seen striking a boy in the back of his head with a water bottle and then dragging the child by his neck.

The 90 second clip then shows Ferguson dragging another child across the room.

TMJ4 has not independently verified the criminal complaint but we have confirmed that Ferguson has since been arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse.

“People need to know what is going on in their school!” said Victim B.

Cadence Academy representatives sent out a statement to parents acknowledging that an incident happened between a teacher and two children and that the teacher has been fired for actions that are “inconsistent with the school’s values.”

A “now hiring teachers” sign is now posted in the front lawn of the school.

Victim B now sending a message to parents.

“No matter what, parents have to advocate for their children. Nobody else will.”

Ferguson’s next court date is scheduled for October 3rd.

