ABC's 'The Conners' episode with joke about Waukesha Christmas parade pulled from air after backlash

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" was pulled from the air after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car.

The episode, which aired last week, prompted backlash from upset and angry Waukesha County residents.

In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV." The scene did not mention Waukesha by name. However, members of the Waukesha South High School marching band were seriously injured after Darrell Brooks drove through the 2021 Christmas parade, which resulted in six deaths and more than 60 injured people.

ABC has since released a statement regarding the episode, saying they are "mortified" it was perceived that way.

"On behalf of the entire team at The Conners, we’re deeply sorry and extend our sincere apologies to those who are still reliving the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy," ABC's statement said. "We would never consciously make light of such an event and are mortified that it was perceived that way. We have pulled the episode in its current form and will ensure this dialogue is removed from future airings. Our hearts are with the victims and their families."

The public group page "Waukesha Strong Community" on Facebook shared their thoughts online following the apology.

"This show needs to be taken off the air for good," one user wrote. "That was the most disgusting thing they could have said, and it was intentional."

"That's not good enough," another user wrote. "No one misinterpreted anything. It was deliberate."

"About as tone-deaf as someone making a joke about a school shooting," a person commented.

Caledonia Firefighter Don Tiegs, whose son Erick was nearly killed in the Christmas Parade while walking with the marching band, shared his thoughts online regarding the episode.

"Can't believe this was on a TV show," he wrote in a public Facebook post. "This is a new episode and the Waukesha parade had happened and they would have (known). She even says she's from Wisconsin. Make me so mad. Some may have not seen the unedited video and I'm sorry if it's hard for some to watch. But I had to include it because they talk about a bump, bump and the real video shows that."

ABC says if any version of the episode airs later, any reference to the Waukesha Christmas Parade will be edited out.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip