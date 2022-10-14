AAA, Evers administration partner to raise awareness over 'Slow Down, Move Over' law

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers has signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, October 15th "Slow Down, Move Over," Day in Wisconsin.

The goal is to reduce the risk to first responders and tow truck drivers who are working on the side of the road across the state. It's also a day that AAA - The Auto Group - is using to give back to public safety agencies statewide.

For first responders, the risk of working on the side of the road is an unavoidable reality.

"There's no experience like working on the interstate and having cars going by at 70 miles per hour (MPH) in that same lane," said Sheboygan County Sheriff Cory Roeseler.

According to AAA, there were nearly 2,400 crashes involving emergency vehicles in Wisconsin between 2017 and 2021. Roughly 735 people were hurt and five have been killed.

TMJ4 News

"Lately in the last few years, we have so many distractions that are available to so many drivers. Whether it's the GPS units inside the car, the phone, the texting, all these different things. The modern technology helps us so much but it also does hurt us when it comes to certain things as well," said Roeseler.

All of this is why AAA and Gov. Evers have partnered to create "Slow Down, Move Over" in Wisconsin. It is a day to serve as a reminder of a state law aimed at keeping first responders safe.

"State law requires you to move over a lane of traffic, if possible, and if not slow down, any time that you pass a scene where there is a fire truck, law enforcement vehicle or a tow truck or other first responder on the side of the road," said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

Fines can be doubled for drivers who break that law. If you cause bodily harm to a worker, you could be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to nine months, or both.

In addition to the new proclamation signed by Gov. Evers, AAA is awarding more than $40,000 in grants to over a dozen public safety agencies statewide, including the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) and the Sheboygan County Sheriff's office.

Jarmusz said the grants will be used to buy equipment to increase visibility to expedite the process of resolving roadside incidents so that first responders are not spending any more time on the side of the road than they need to.

In a statement to TMJ4 News, MPD said the department is grateful for the grant.

"MPD anticipates using the grant funds to purchase a combination of roadside emergency equipment for the Motorcycle Unit, including collapsible traffic cones, road flares, and LED traffic wands to improve visibility and to facilitate safe and effective emergency roadside response. The grant must first be accepted by the Common Council before we can receive it. We look forward to presenting it to them for their approval," the statement said.

In Sheboygan County, Sheriff Roeseler said he hopes to purchase tools that can help prevent more tragedy.

"Remember these folks who are working - whether it's Highway Department, Sheriff's Department, first responders, Fire Department, they're your neighbors, they're your friends, they're your family - don't be the person that causes that accident," said Roeseler.

