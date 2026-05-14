MILWAUKEE — At McGovern Park in Milwaukee, a group of kids is using crushed cans as a way to give back.

Carter Wilkins says this is his way to help those who need it most.

"It makes me feel happy, and I am so proud of myself for doing this," said Carter.

WATCH: 'It actually makes me happy to help other people' A young boy's mission to turn cans into a way to help those in need

A young boy's mission turning cans into a way to help those in need

Carter and his mother, Carlicia Wilkins, started the “Carter Can Collect Community Initiative," an organization that cleans up local streets by collecting and recycling cans, then turns the money into hygiene kits and lunch bags for people experiencing homelessness.It began back in February, when Carter wanted money for a video game. Instead of simply handing him cash, Carlicia turned it into a lesson about helping others.

Carter Wilkins bags of cans Carter Wilkins bags of cans

“I’m a very frugal person… recycling was already something that I do… once I went to Carter, I’m like hey , instead of you keeping the money, how about we take the money and do something good with it, like help the homeless? Same energy that he had when it was his, he was like let’s go and we just started collecting," said Carlicia.

“I really wanted money for my game but I decided people need it more than me," said Carter.

So far, the organization has collected more than 200 pounds of cans.

“It actually makes me happy to help other people," said Carter.

Carter Hygiene kits packed by Carter and his mom

And now, other kids are joining the movement.

“I am learning that it’s never too much work to help others… because sometimes others might need an extra hand," said Dominique Wilkins, Volunteer.

“I’m out here today to help my cousin Carter because he needed some support and I decided to come help him," said ” Camron Wilkins Thames, Volunteer.

For Carlicia, she said she is proud of her son choosing compassion over receiving something for himself.

“I’m extremely proud. It lets me know that I’m doing something right… that I’m planting a good seed in Carter. And from the looks of it, those roots are touching the community,” said Carlicia.

Carter, Carlicia, and their friends proving that even the smallest of cans, creates a big impact across a community.

The nonprofit is looking for more volunteers for more information, click here.

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