A Wisconsin New Year's: Plymouth to celebrate with annual 'Big Cheese Drop'

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — The 15th annual Satori Big Cheese Drop at the Plymouth Arts Center is coming up soon to celebrate on the night of New Year’s Eve.

Plymouth is known as the Cheese Capital of the World, and draws thousands of people every year for the celebration. The event is hosted by the Sartori Company, a locally-owned company that has produced award-winning cheese since 1939.

The event kicks off at 8:30 p.m. with live music, performed by Bella Musik, and the Honeygoats. There will also be a complimentary cheese table and hot cocoa, as well as a warm bonfire.

The highlight of the night will be the Big Cheese Drop at 10 p.m., a countdown and lowering of a giant wedge of cheese. Festivities continue until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and there will be a free champagne toast at midnight.

Plymouth Arts Center Executive Director Donna Hahn said that the event began in 2007 to honor the town’s thriving cheese industry.

”We greatly appreciate the Sartori Company’s generous sponsorship of this event and our organization. We also thank the Plymouth Fire Department for their continued gracious assistance. We wish you and your family a very healthy and happy New Year”

