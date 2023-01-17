A. Werner Silversmith building to become tavern on Water Street

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The longtime Water Street home to A. Werner Silversmith is becoming a bar, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

The home was one of the last family-owned non-tavern businesses on Water Street, but that will now change.

According to OnMilwaukee, the building is expected to become Water Street University Bar.

"The property is planned to become one of the newest taverns to compliment the ever-booming Deer District," states a Barry Company press release obtained by OnMilwaukee.

The building is located at 1241 N. Water St. and went up for sale last year for $990,000. OnMilwaukee said it likely dates back to the 1880s. In the 1890s, it was home to a saloon.

