'A wake up call': lawmaker requests special session to address reckless driving

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One day after four-year-old, Zekani Hymes, was hit and killed by a runaway driver on Milwaukee's north side, one lawmaker is calling for change.

On Tuesday, Zekani Hymes and her mother, Gloria Hymes, were crossing Teutonia Avenue in broad day light. A reckless driver hit them and sent them flying in the air.

"I think that jail should be automatic if you kill somebody," State Representative Lakeshia Myers said.

It sounds like common sense, but in Wisconsin, that's not the case.

TMJ4 learned the driver responsible for killing Zekani Hymes and injuring her mother, Gloria Hymes, has done this before.

Jenna Rae met up with Rep. Myers Thursday and drove through Milwaukee's north side to talk about reckless drivers, Tuesday's incident, and Myers' plea of Governor Tony Evers.

"What's your thoughts, you know, now that we're in the car on Teutonia, being over here where this happened," Rae asked Myers.

"You think about, again, all these apartment buildings, people live in this area, this is a highly compacted area of folks who would live and walk to these places over here," Myers said. "So, there's bound to be a lot of people. Why would you speed in such a way knowing there's a lot of people in this concentrated area?"

It's a question Myers and Rae talked about Thursday.

"I will be the first to say that I think driving has gotten worse," Myers said.

Speed is thought to be a factor in Zekani's death.

"This is a wake up call to politicians. It's a wake up call to the district attorney. It's a wake up call to judges that we have to be more vigilant now more than ever to do this in Zekani's memory," Myers explained.

The man in custody for Zekani's death, who TMJ4 is not naming because he hasn't been charged, has done this before.

Court documents show the man pleaded guilty in 2019 to driving a car without a license causing death. He served 10 months in jail, was supposed to pay restitution and complete community service.

"What is your reaction to what seems to be little of a penalty for killing someone," Rae asked.

"Exactly, that's ridiculous. I would think that if you kill someone, the state statute would automatically have you, first of all, imprisoned, and for the fine to be, it shouldn't be up to $10,000, it should be a minimum," Myers answered.

Right now, if you're driving a car without a license and kill someone, the highest penalty you can receive in Wisconsin is up to a year in jail and some fines.

"I am of the mindset that we need to revisit these statutes and look at them in earnest and make changes," Myers added.

Myers is now asking Governor Evers to call a special legislature session to address reckless driving immediately.

"I look at this memorial, and I think to myself, don't let this child's death be in vain to me," Myers said.

