A Stage for All: Wauwatosa West Theater brings students and community together in 'Legally Blonde'

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The stage lights are up at Wauwatosa West High School—and months of hard work, dedication, and teamwork are ready to take center stage.

Students are bringing Legally Blonde: The Musical to life—a high-energy, pink-filled production that follows the journey of Elle Woods, a fashionable young woman who surprises everyone (and even herself) when she’s accepted into Harvard Law School and discovers her own strength.

Photos provided Students are bringing Legally Blonde: The Musical to life—a high-energy, pink-filled production that follows the journey of Elle Woods.

For eight weeks, students have committed to building this production from the ground up. They studied lines, learned choreography, and collaborated with voice teachers.

“What an amazing opportunity to put all of this work into a production,” said theater director Adam Steffan.

“They get the chance to share this wonderful, pink, energetic show that also has a great message,” said Adam.

Adam has been leading the theater program at Wauwatosa West for 13 years. Under his direction, the school has earned recognition not just statewide but on the national level as one of the top high school theater programs in the country.

Photo provided For eight weeks, students have committed to building this production from the ground up. They studied lines, learned choreography, and collaborated with voice teachers.

“By opening night, everyone’s perfect,” said Adam.

But it’s not just about the performers on stage. It takes a village to put on a show like this. From volunteers in the community lending their talents in hair and makeup to students building props piece by piece, Adam said theater is a place where everyone is welcome—and everyone learns.

“There’s so much that happens in a show,” he said. “It’s the stage crew. It’s the musicians in the pit. It’s the production team. It’s our community. About 10% of our student body is involved in every production, with more than 100 students on stage, backstage, and in the pit. It’s a group effort,” Adam said.

Photos provided

Among those leading the charge are seniors Ceili Callahan and Charlie Hannan, who star as Elle Woods and Emmett Forrest.

“I’m super excited about this show,” said Ceili.

“It’s very bright and fun and colorful—really unlike anything else we’ve done at West,” said Charlie.

Both students have loved theater since they were little. And while they enjoy the thrill of being on stage, Charlie said it’s the off-stage environment that’s had the biggest impact on him.

Photos provided Among those leading the charge are seniors Ceili Callahan and Charlie Hannan, who star as Elle Woods and Emmett Forrest. Both students have loved theater since they were little. And while they enjoy the thrill of being on stage, Charlie said it’s the off-stage environment that’s had the biggest impact on him.

“I learned how to be a good person, how to treat other people right, and how to stand up when someone’s being treated wrong,” said Charlie.

“I honestly could not have asked for a better director,” Ceili added. “Adam believes in every single one of us. He’s kind, but he also makes sure we put in the work—and that’s so important,” Ceili said.

The show is packed with energy, fun, and humor, but the message runs deeper. Students say the story of Elle Woods also tackles important themes of self-worth and breaking stereotypes.

Photos provided Legally Blonde: The Musical is packed with energy, fun, and humor, but the message runs deeper. Students say the story of Elle Woods also tackles important themes of self-worth and breaking stereotypes.

“It has a very deep message about discrimination and misogyny,” said Charlie.

“I’ve learned a lot more about myself and my self-worth,” said Ceili.

As the curtain rises for their upcoming performances, the cast and crew said what they’ve learned goes far beyond the stage.

“When I go through something hard, I just have to keep going,” Ceili said.

And for Adam, seeing his students grow, connect, and shine on stage is the ultimate reward.

“I’m very proud,” he said. “‘Legally Blonde’ has been a group effort, and we’re so grateful to be able to offer these experiences to our students.”

Photos provided

To purchase tickets for the show, click here

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error